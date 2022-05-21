Pune, May 21 (PTI) NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday met representatives of Brahmin organizations in Maharashtra.

The community leaders were perturbed over some statements by the members of his party, Pawar told reporters after the meeting here.

Also Read | Mumbai Rains 2022: ‘City Ready for Monsoon Season, 78% of Nullah Desilting Work Completed’, Says Aaditya Thackeray.

"There was unrest among them due to some statements made by NCP leaders. I have held a meeting with our leaders and told them that they should not talk about other castes or communities....I have asked my party's members not to make statements about any caste or religion," he said.

Pawar also said that while some Brahmin organizations wanted more job opportunities for the community, he told them that reservation was not a solution for them as data suggests that the community is well-represented in jobs.

Also Read | Fuel Prices Reduction a Formality, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"They also said that reservation should not be given to anyone. However, I said that some elements must get reservation," the NCP chief said.

The Brahmin leaders also demanded the formation of Parashuram Mahamandal (corporation) for the community, Pawar said.

He told them that this issue falls under the state government's purview but promised to arrange a meeting between them and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the NCP chief added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)