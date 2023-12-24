Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Saturday thanked and praised industrialist Gautam Adani for giving financial help for the construction of a new technology centre in Baramati, of Pune district.

Sharad Pawar was addressing the gathering during the inauguration of the Robotic lab in the engineering department of Vidya Pratishthan in Baramati.

Also Read | London Police Investigate Removal of Banksy Drone Stop Sign.

The Chairman of Finolex J Power Systems Limited Deepak Chabaria was also present at the event.

While addressing the gathering during the event, Sharad Pawar said that Vidya Pratishthan Institute has taken up a new project, due to technology the engineering sector is changing rapidly. It is very necessary to create a group (section) that is ready to accept these changes to move ahead.

Also Read | Christmas 2023 and New Year 2024: Uttar Pradesh Government Extends Liquor Shop Hours Ahead of Festive Season; Check Time and Date.

"We are building the first centre for artificial intelligence in India and the construction is underway. This project is going to cost twenty-five crore rupees. We have jumped into this work after arranging this twenty-five crore. Fortunately, after I requested two of our colleagues to help with this they immediately extended their support. First Siphotech which is the most important company in the construction sector in the country. They have decided to help the project with Rs 10 crore, I would like to thank them very much. Gautam Adani's name will have to be taken on this occasion, he has sent the cheque of Rs 25 crore to the institution, with the help of these two, we are setting up both these projects at this place today and work has also started," Sharad Pawar said.

The NCP supremo also informed that from January 17th to 22nd, we are holding an agricultural exhibition in Baramati with the help of, Krushi Vikas Pratisthan and millions of farmers will take part in it.

"Today's high-tech products come into the market using machines, electrical, electronic and computer branches together while building a manpower that is industry-driven. If this growing demand is to be met, there is a huge need for skilled engineers with new technology in both the country and abroad. Considering all these challenges and opportunities, Vidya Pratishthan has decided to make the first smart factory of a rural area at about four thousand square feet in Baramati for which work has also been started," he added.

"Nowadays the flow of production is going to China, how can this flow be brought to India? This is an opportunity therefore there is a need to empower the younger generation, youth power (Yuva Shakti). It is always said that India is a country of youth, it has perseverance so we must be ready to give him the technical training which is accepted in the world," Sharad Pawar said.

Notably, NCP's partners in Mahavikas Aghadi ShivSena UBT led by Uddhav Thackeray recently took out a protest march against Gautam Adani over the Dharavi Redevelopment project, and several leaders in the INDIA bloc stayed critical about Adani to target Central government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)