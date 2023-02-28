New Delhi, Feb 28 (PTI) A 29-year-old alleged sharp shooter of Lawrence Bishnoi-Kala Jathedi gang has been arrested from southwest Delhi's Mitraon area, police said on Tuesday.

Sudhir Maan, a resident of Gopal Nagar, Najafgarh, was threatening businessmen and property dealers on the instructions of jailed gang leaders, they said.

Police received a tip-off on February 23 and apprehended Maan from Najafgarh-Dhansa Road after a scuffle, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said.

During interrogation, Maan revealed that as per the directions of gang leader Sandeep Jhanjharia alias Kala Jathedi, on March 30, 2022, shooters of the gang had fired at owner of a real estate firm in Mohan Garden for extortion of Rs 1 crore causing bullet injury to the businessman in both legs, police said.

The accused also revealed that Sachin Bhanja and Naresh Sethi contacted him from jail and asked him to threaten the businessman to get extortion money so that no trader would dare to challenge them in future, they said.

In 2021, Maan and his associates planned to fire at a businessman (owner of a supermarket) in Jharoda Kalan, Najafgarh. The plan was orchestrated through his VoIP communication with the then most wanted gangsters Virender Pratap alias Kala Rana and Jathedi, police said.

This communication was further extended through most wanted Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar of their gang to ensure safety of their shooters.

According to police, on January 21, 2021, Maan, along with Ankit Lagarpuria and Virender, left from their PG in Gurugram. On the way, they robbed one motorcycle from Jhajjar and also received weapons arranged by gangster Jitender alias Gogi and reached at Jharoda Kalan, they said.

They were in contact with gangsters Virender, Jathedi and Bhanja to trace the businessman in supermarket there and shot at a person before fleeing. The victim was wrongly identified by them who later succumbed to injuries, police said.

In April 2021, Maan, along with Lagarpuria, was apprehended by the Delhi Police. In 2022, he was released on bail.

