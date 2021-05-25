New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging that Congress leader Shashi Tharoor was using his position of chairman of the parliamentary panel on information and technology to tarnish the image of the central government.

In his letter to Birla, the BJP MP, who is a member of the panel, referred to some recent remarks made by Tharoor on the Union government on the "toolkit issue".

The Congress leader has surpassed all boundaries of decency which is expected from a person occupying the exalted position of chairperson of a parliamentary committee, Dubey said.

Therefore, "I request your good self to kindly consider initiating action for disqualifying Shashi Tharoor from membership of Lok Sabha", he said in his letter.

The BJP MP alleged that Tharoor as chairperson of the committee was "misusing" his official position to "tarnish" the image of the Union government as well as the Parliament by raising issues which are outside the purview of the parliamentary committee, and demanded his removal as its chairperson.

