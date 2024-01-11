New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): The Central government on Thursday appointed former Central Industrial Security Force Director General Sheel Vardhan Singh as a member of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

Singh is a 1986-batch IPS officer.

The notification issued in this regard said, "The President is pleased to appoint Sheel Vardhan Singh as Member Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) under Article 316 (11) of the Constitution of India."

The tenure of Singh as a member of the UPSC will commence from the date he enters the office.

The term of his appointment will be regulated in accordance with the provisions of Article 316(2) of the Constitution of India, and the conditions of service will be governed by UPSC (Members) Regulations 1969 as amended from time to time.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts civil services examination annually to select officers of IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

The Commission is headed by a chairman and it can have a maximum of 10 members.

A UPSC member is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age. (ANI)

