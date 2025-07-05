New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) The hunger strike of lawyers in the Karkardooma court complex on the issue of the shifting of digital Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act courts continued for the third day on Saturday.

V K Singh, president of the Shahdara Bar Association, said the advocates have organised a hunger strike from July 3 onwards against the shifting of the courts to the Rouse Avenue district court complex.

"We will continue the hunger strike till an amicable solution is found," Singh said.

According to an association's notice dated July 4, its executive committee has decided to abstain from work on Saturday on the issue.

"An urgent meeting of the executive committee of Shahdara Bar Association was held on July 4 to discuss the issue of shifting of digital courts, NI Act, from Karkardooma court complex to Rouse Avenue courts. It has been unanimously resolved to abstain from work on July 5 in Karkardooma courts," said the notice signed by additional secretary Avadh Pratap Singh.

It also said the hunger strike would continue near the facilitation centre on the court premises.

"Hence, all lawyers are requested to cooperate and not to appear before any court either physically or virtually. In case any lawyer is found appearing physically or virtually in any court, strict action shall be initiated against him/her," the notice added.

The association had issued a similar notice for abstaining from work on July 1.

