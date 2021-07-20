Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Mumbai Police has informed that its Property Cell of Crime Branch has so far arrested a total of 11 people, including actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra in a case relating to the production of pornography.

Businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch on Tuesday, where he was arrested in a case relating to the 'creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps'.

He was taken for medical examination at JJ hospital by the Property Cell of Mumbai Police's Crime Branch in the early hours of Tuesday. He was later taken to Mumbai Police Commissioner's office.

On Monday night, Kundra was arrested by the Crime Branch in a case relating to the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

"He appears to be the key conspirator. We have sufficient evidence regarding this," Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale had said.

The case was registered with Crime Branch Mumbai in February 2021 about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

"We have arrested Raj Kundra in this case on July 19, 2021, as he appears to be the key conspirator of this. We have sufficient evidence regarding this. The investigation is in progress please," Nagrale had said in a statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)