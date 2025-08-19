Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 19 (ANI): Continuous heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide in Shimla's Benmore locality near Ramchandra Chowk late on Monday night, forcing the evacuation of over 30 families and leaving residents in fear.

The slide disrupted power supply, water supply, and road connectivity in parts of the state capital, adding to the havoc caused by week-long rains across Himachal Pradesh.

Also Read | iPhone Export From India: Apple Clocks 63% Growth at USD 7.5 Billion in April-July Period in 2025, Says Report.

The landslide occurred on the road leading towards Jakhu, blocking access and stranding residents.

Locals said cracks had been visible on the stretch for the past two weeks, but the situation escalated on Monday night when a major slide occurred around 10.30 pm, followed by repeated soil and tree collapses till midnight.

Also Read | ChatGPT Go: OpenAI Launches New Affordable Subscription Plan in India Starting INR 399 per Month; Check Key Benefits, Limits and More.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, who resides in the affected Ramchandra Chowk area, visited the spot on Tuesday morning and criticised the government's preparedness.

"Incidents are happening every day across the state. Earlier, we saw such damage in Mandi district, but now Shimla, Kullu and Chamba are also facing similar disasters. The wall constructed here last year at a cost of Rs 70 lakh could not even last one year. Houses have been vacated, and both upper and lower stretches of the settlement remain under serious threat. Even ambulances cannot pass, as the road has been completely blocked," he said.

Residents said they had already sensed danger due to widening cracks, but no urgent preventive measures were taken.

"About 15-20 days ago, cracks began appearing on the Jakhu road. Nobody paid attention, and they kept widening. When I returned from the office yesterday evening, I saw they had become very big. Three families faced the highest risk, so we decided to leave by 9.30 pm. By 10 pm, the landslide began, and it continued until 11:30 pm, bringing down trees. Even now, dangerous trees are being cut by the administration. Until a proper retaining wall is built, this area will remain unsafe. We may have to shift out for one or two months till the weather improves. Nearly 30 families are at risk here," said a resident, Kamal Krishan Sharma.

Sharma added that many families have appealed to the administration for temporary shelter, as rainwater seepage and sliding soil have weakened the already fragile retaining structure, creating a serious threat to houses both above and below the road.

Officials said efforts are underway to clear the blocked stretch and secure the area, but with continuous rainfall and unstable slopes, the threat of further damage persists. The issue is also being raised in the ongoing state Assembly session. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)