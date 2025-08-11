Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 11 (ANI): Out of four suspected cases of scrub typhus tested at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) on Monday, three have returned positive, hospital authorities confirmed.

Dr. Rahul Rao, Medical Superintendent of IGMC, said in a brief press note issued to the media.

"Today, four samples were tested for scrub typhus at our laboratory, and three have tested positive. Patients are under treatment and being closely monitored. We are taking all necessary precautions to prevent complications," he said.

Scrub typhus, caused by the bite of infected chiggers (larval mites), is a seasonal vector-borne disease that often spikes during the monsoon months in Himachal Pradesh. Doctors have urged residents to remain alert, wear protective clothing, and seek immediate medical attention in case of high fever, chills, or unexplained rashes.

According to health experts, early detection and timely treatment can prevent serious complications such as respiratory distress or organ failure. IGMC has also issued an advisory for high-risk rural and hilly areas, asking people to avoid overgrown bushes and maintain hygiene around homes.

This high-intensity fever is caused by the mites in the shrubs, which transmit the bacterial infection (Orientia tsutsugamushi). This fever caused many deaths of US army troops in the Southeast Asian region of Burma and Ceylon.

This also caused many deaths in Europe during the 2nd World War. Scrub typhus is also known as 'Tsutsugamushi Triangle' because of its effect and extension as a common epidemic in the regions of northern Japan and eastern Russia, North and South Australia, Pakistan and Afghanistan in the West.

In another development, the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today took a significant leap in the healthcare sector of the state, inaugurating the state's first robot-assisted surgical facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities, Chamiana, Shimla.

Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil and Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh, along with senior officials and doctors, were present at the inauguration.

The facility opened with the first-ever robotic-assisted prostate cancer surgery in the state, performed by renowned urologist Dr Anand Kumar from Max Hospital, assisted by Dr Pamposh Raina. (ANI)

