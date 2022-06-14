Shimla, Jun 14 (PTI) Bhim Army Ekta Mission on Tuesday staged a protest carrying empty pitchers and glasses outside mayor's office here to bring administration's attention to the looming water crisis in the city.

Mission president Ravi Dalit told media that residents of Shimla were being supplied water after three days even after state government's assurance to provide water 24 hours a day..

Meanwhile, adequate water is being supplied to the hotels and restaurants in the city, he said.

Alleging 'mismanagement' by the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) and Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL), Ravi Dalit demanded dismissal of SJPNL.

He further said that Mayor Satya Kaundal and other councillors should have remained present in their offices today to find possible solution of this looming crisis instead of observing holiday.

June 14 was declared a public holiday in the state on account of Kabir Jayanti.

"If this crisis is not solved by a regular supply of water to the Shimla residents shortly, I will hold demonstration outside state urban development minister Suresh Bhardwaj's house", Dalit added.

