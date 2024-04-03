Chandigarh [India], April 3 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the formation of a 15-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls on Wednesday.

The Committee comprises 15 members, with an additional 6 members serving as special invitees, as per the information shared by Daljit Singh Cheema in a post on X.

The committee will be under the leadership of Balwinder Singh Bhundar, with Daljit Singh Cheema serving as the member secretary of the committee.

"The SAD President S Sukhbir S Badal has announced the Manifesto Committee of the party for Parliament elections. Senior Akali leader S Balwinder S Bhundar will be Chairman & Dr Daljit Singh Cheema will be Member Secretary of the committee. The Committee has 15 members & in addition, 6 members have been added as special invitees," Daljit Singh Cheema said in a post on X.

The panel also includes party leaders Mahesinder Singh Grewal, Prem Singh Chandumajra, Bibi Jagir Kaur, Bikram Singh Majithia, Sikander Singh Maluka, Gulzar Singh Ranike, Anil Joshi, Hira Singh Gabria, Pawan Kumar Teenu, Harcharan Singh Bains, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi and Iqbal Singh Jhoonda.

The six special invitees include Youth Akali Dal President Sarbjit Singh Jhinjer, Istri Akali Dal President Bibi Hargobind Kaur, Senior Christian leader Aman Supariwind, Senior Christian leader Bunty Masih, Arshdeep Singh Kler, and Zahida Suleman.

Lok Sabha elections in 13 parliamentary seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

In Punjab, the 2019 elections saw the INC winning 8 seats, while the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 2 seats each. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) managed to win only one seat. In the 2014 elections, the SAD and AAP won 4 seats each, the INC won 3 seats, and the BJP secured 2 seats. (ANI)

