Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 29 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday said that a Transporters' Welfare Board will be constituted with a corpus of Rs 25 crore if his party comes to power in 2022 Punjab assembly elections.

"On coming to power in Punjab, we will make a Transporters' Welfare Board with a corpus of Rs 25 crore. The board will include the representatives of autorickshaws, tempo travellers, four-wheelers, bus and truck unions," said Badal.

Also Read | New Smartphones To Be Launched in 2022.

He accused the current Congress government of "finishing small truck unions" and promised that " if SAD voted to power, those truck unions will be reinstated."

Punjab is slated to go to Assembly polls early next year.

Also Read | Earthquake in Rajasthan: Quake of Magnitude 4.4 Hits Bikaner.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress had won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and had ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years.

Aam Aadmi Party had emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in the 117 members Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had won 15 seats followed by the BJP which secured 3 seats. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)