Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], December 29 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale hit Rajasthan's Bikaner on Wednesday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) informed.

According to NCS, the tremors of the earthquake had a depth of 25 kilometres and occurred at around 10:25 am.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 29-12-2021, 10:25:21 IST, Lat: 29.77 & Long: 70.02, Depth: 25 Km, Location: 374km WNW of Bikaner, Rajasthan, India," NCS said in a tweet. (ANI)

