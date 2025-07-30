Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], July 30 (ANI): The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced that it will intensify its statewide agitation against the Kejriwal regime's "land grabbing scheme" and continue its protest until the government fully withdraws what it termed as a "fraud" with farmers and landowners.

A resolution to this effect was passed at a meeting of the Core Committee of the party held here this afternoon. The resolution stated that the next protest dharnas against the land grabbing scheme will be held in Bathinda on August 4 and in Patiala on August 11, followed by similar protests at all other district headquarters.

The decisions were taken after detailed discussions during meetings of the party's district Jathedars and its Working Committee earlier in the day. All three meetings were presided over by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The Core Committee meeting began with a two-minute silence and prayer as a mark of respect for S Gurvinder Singh, brother-in-law of Singh Sahib Kuldeep Singh Gargajj, Jathedar Sahib of Sri Akal Takht Sahib. Badal also spoke to Jathedar Sahib over the phone to personally convey his and the party's condolences and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

The meeting also paid glowing tributes to the departed Punjabi marathon icon, Sardar Fauja Singh.

Earlier in the day, Badal launched the party's statewide campaign "Proud to be Akali" (Mainu Maan Akali Hon Te) amidst the chanting of traditional Panthic slogans (Jaikaaras). He released and pasted stickers on vehicles of party workers and distributed flags to be hoisted at the homes of all party supporters.

"This campaign to decisively expose the conspiracies against the Akali surge will be taken to every household and every nook and corner of every village, town and city in Punjab," said Badal.

Members in all three meetings strongly condemned the wave of vendetta and repression let loose against the workers and leaders of the Opposition parties, especially the SAD. "We will fight repression at every level with all our might," they said in unison.

The party also strongly condemned the reported incident of a Sikh girl student, Gurpreet Kaur, being stopped from appearing in the Rajasthan Judicial Services exam in Jaipur.

"The incident has deeply hurt the religious sentiments of Sikhs all over the world," said the party. It may be recalled that Badal had yesterday written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his direct intervention to stop such painful acts of discrimination against Sikhs in the country.

"The rights guaranteed to the Sikhs by the Constitution of India are being brazenly violated. This must end immediately," said a resolution in today's core committee meeting.

The meeting also outlined an elaborate programme in connection with the sacred religious and historical events, including the anniversary of the martyrdom of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib and the historic Rakhar Punia conference at Baba Bakala Sahib on August 9.

Giving this information to newsmen, the senior Akali leader Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said that the Punjab government, especially the Chief Minister, owed an apology to the Khalsa Panth for the sacrilege the govt committed by turning the solemn anniversary of the Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Sahib Ji into an entertainment programme at Srinagar.

"It is strange that the CM has not even deemed it necessary to express regrets and apologies for the sacrilegious event organised by his government," said Dr Cheema.

The SAD will observe the 40th martyrdom anniversary of its late president and messenger of peace and communal harmony, Shaheed Sant Harchand Singh Ji Longowal, on August 20. The party will also organise its annual conference at Issru on August 15 in memory of Shaheed Karnail Singh Issru. (ANI)

