Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) held a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on May 13 (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 15 (ANI): Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) held a protest at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai, demanding that airport authorities cut their ties with Celebi NAS Airport Services, a Turkish company.

The protest was led by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel on Tuesday, who criticised Turkey for extending its support to Pakistan during the recent tensions with India.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 15, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, we will work to shut down all (Turkish) companies operating in Mumbai. Earning money from India and using it to help Pakistan is not going to work in Maharashtra," Murji Patel said.

Patel stated that Shiv Sena will start a 'Ugr Andolan' if the airport authorities do not cut their ties with the Turkish firm.

Also Read | Pulwama Encounter: 1 Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

"We have given them 10 days to take action. Otherwise, we will start the 'Ugr Andolan' at Mumbai Airport with 10,000 people."

Celebi handles around 70% of the ground operations at Mumbai airport, including passenger services, load control, flight operations, cargo and postal services, warehouses and bridge operations.

Additionally, Shiv Sena youth leader Arjun Kandhari said that the protest is for our nation's security as they earn money from India and then "terror fund" Pakistan.

"Today's movement is for our nation's security... It is a national security concern that a Turkish company, Celebi, operates at our Mumbai airport. We will not let a company from Turkey, a country that supports Pakistan, operate on Indian soil. They earn money here in India and then give terror funds to Pakistan," Kandhari said.

"We have asked the Chief Officer of the airport to conduct a critical evaluation of Celebi and terminate its operation within the next 10 days," he added.

Traders across India has also decided to boycott Turkish products after the Ankara extended support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor to neutralise Islamabad terror infrastructure.

Farmer organisations across Himachal Pradesh have also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to impose a complete ban on the import of apples from Turkey and enforce strict import duties and quality standards on apples coming from other countries.

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Modi, the Himalayan Apple Growers Society, the Himachal Pradesh Sanyukt Kisan Manch and other farmer groups highlighted how the country's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' missions are being undermined by uncontrolled imports.

"Under your leadership, 'Vocal for Local' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' have instilled a new sense of self-reliance. However, the continued and increasing import of apples, particularly from Turkey, is pushing our mountain farmers into a deep economic crisis," the letter reads.

In Uttar Pradesh, fruits traders in Ghaziabad have also decided to boycott Turkish apples and other imports.

Shadab Khan, a local fruit trader, has expressed strong opposition, stating that any country supporting Pakistan in acts against India will face a boycott. He added that traders">fruit traders of Ghaziabad have ended all trade with Turkey and will never import anything from them in future.

India imports goods worth over Rs 1,200 crore from Turkey annually, including a significant share of fruits like apples. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)