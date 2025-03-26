Mumbai, Mar 26 (PTI) In a veiled dig at Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said Shiv Sena headed by him is the party of dedicated workers and not of "a master and slaves".

Addressing workers from Shiv Sena (UBT) who joined Shiv Sena, Shinde said Sainiks like him weren't born with a golden spoon.

"We worked hard to bring golden days in the lives of the people. We are field workers and I am your colleague. This is a party of workers and not that of a master and slaves," he said.

Shinde said he always responded to criticism and abuse with his work.

The Shiv Sena leader further said the Mahayuti alliance could win a landslide victory in last year's assembly polls because of the work done by the erstwhile government led by him.

