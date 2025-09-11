Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11 (ANI): Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Nirupam on Thursday filed a complaint against Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut at the Versova police station in Mumbai.

This comes a day after Sanjay Raut's statement, in which he cautioned about a similar situation in India while speaking off the widespread protests in Nepal.

Raut alleged the "fire in Nepal" which has been lit against corruption, dictatorship, and nepotism, could happen in India too, but the reason that no violence has occurred is because people believe in the non-violent ideology of Mahatma Gandhi. He alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government is "surviving because of Gandhi's ideology."

"If this spark comes to India then India is a big country, the India which has survived till today just because Mahatma Gandhi was born here, even today people believe in Gandhi, that's why these people are surviving, No matter how much you abuse Gandhi, Modi ji your government is surviving because of Gandhi's ideology," Raut told ANI.

"Prime Minister Modi gives free ration to 80 crore people, what does it mean, the poor are still there, same was the condition of Nepal. India's money is going abroad. Someone son is sitting in Dubai someone son in Singapore, someone becomes cricket chairman," he said.

He further blamed the Central government for their "failure in foreign policy," alleging that India did not help their neighbour when they needed it the most.

"Nepal was once our friend, Nepal considered India as the elder brother, when Nepal faced a crisis, the elder brother did not stand with them, this is the failure of our foreign policy. The youth here is looking quiet today, there is unemployment, there is a lot of problems," he said.

Meanwhile, as anti-establishment protests led by Nepal's Gen Z continue across the country, youth leaders at the forefront of the demonstrations have stated that the widespread corruption and political stagnation were the core reasons behind their mass mobilisation against the government.

The protest leaders in a press conference on Thursday have also collectively endorsed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki as their nominee for interim Prime Minister, citing her integrity and independence, following the resignation of the Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli after widespread protests across the nation.

"We are staging this movement against corruption, as it is rampant," said Gen Z leader Diwakar Dangal, echoing the frustrations of thousands of young Nepalese who have taken to the streets in Kathmandu and other major cities since September 8. (ANI)

