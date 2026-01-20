Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh's Hapur police on Tuesday arrested a person for being involved in the alleged illegal possession of approximately 200 kg of guncotton powder and about 2,000 candles made from explosive materials.

The explosives were found during a house search conducted in Fatehpur village under Babugarh police station on the intervening night of Monday, where officials recovered approximately 200 kg of guncotton powder, about 2,000 candles made from explosive materials, along with firecracker equipment. Further Investigation into the alleged accomplices is ongoing.

Hapur DSP Varun Mishra said, "Today, during a search of a house in Fatehpur village, under Babugarh police station, police recovered approximately 200 kg of gun cotton powder, about 2,000 candles made from explosive materials... and other equipment used for making firecrackers."

"One person involved in the incident, Nadeem, son of Rafeeq, resident of Ghaziabad, has been taken into custody. A search is underway for his accomplices. Legal proceedings are in progress," the DSP said.

In a separate incident, Uttar Pradesh Police recently launched a hunt for a retired railway employee from Jhansi who allegedly burnt to death a woman with whom he was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair and whom he considered his third wife, Jhansi police said.

The incident came to light after the Police Response Vehicle (PRV) control room received intel from a person who raised suspicion about his recent delivery of a large container, following which a team from the Kotwali Police Station was sent to the spot to investigate, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) City Preeti Singh said.

ASP Singh stated that upon preliminary investigation, burnt bone fragments and charcoal-like substances were discovered inside the container. A forensic team was called for detailed analysis. A woman, identified as Geeta, was also found at the residence where the box was recovered. Upon interrogation, the woman told the police that her husband, Ram Singh was a retired railway employee and that she was his second wife.

According to the police, Geeta told them that Ram Singh was involved in an extramarital affair and that he had killed the woman, whom he considered his third wife. (ANI)

