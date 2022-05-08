Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8 (ANI): After the battle of videos over the legacy of Bal Thackeray, it's race for Ayodhya for the Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray are locked in political rivalry following the loudspeaker row.

Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5.

Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country will visit Ayodhya on June 10.

Both the leaders have said that they will seek the blessings of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janambhoomi in Ayodhya.

"Preparations for welcoming Shiv Sena have begun in Ayodhya. Aaditya Thackeray will go to Ayodhya on June 10 along with Shiv Sena workers from across the country and will seek the blessings of Ram Lalla. It's not at all political, it's for our faith," the Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told ANI.

Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5. "I will go to Ayodhya on June 5. Because of the Supreme Court and the Central government, the construction of Ram Mandir has been made possible," he said.

The MNS has also put up 'Chalo Ayodhya' posters in Mumbai, appealing to people to join party chief Raj Thackeray on his visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on June 5.

Earlier, Shiv Sena had hit out at Raj Thackeray by sharing a video of the party founder Bal Thackeray in which he is seen taking a veiled jibe at the MNS chief.

Raj Thackeray had posed in Bal Thackeray's attire in a social media post. He also shared a video of Bal Thackeray wherein he is seen speaking against the use of loudspeakers at mosques.

The loudspeaker row in the state broke out after the MNS chief issued an ultimatum to the state government to remove the loudspeakers from the mosques by May 3. (ANI)

