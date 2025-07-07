Thane, July 7 (PTI) A tense situation prevailed at Tembhi Naka junction in Thane city on Monday morning after supporters of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena put up a banner targeting Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray.

A civic team accompanied by local police removed the banner amid opposition from Sena workers.

The banner, displayed near the office of late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, featured the names of two local leaders of Shiv Sena and a cartoon standing next to the throne of "Mumbai Mayor" along with a cash box.

It seems to be a direct response to Uddhav and Raj Thackeray who shared a common stage for the cause of Marathi language after almost two decades.

