Thane, July 6 (PTI) Shiv Sena MLA and Maharashtra minister Pratap Sarnaik on Sunday said the Marathi language will be taught to those who are willing to learn at the Sena shakhas or local offices in his Ovala-Majiwada constituency which extends to Bhayandar.

He also slammed the attack on a north Indian shopkeeper from Bhayandar by MNS activists for not speaking Marathi.

"People from all regions of the country are living amicably in Bhayander (in Thane district), however, some forces have polluted this cordial atmosphere by beating a shopkeeper," he told reporters.

Sarnaik said he has been getting elected with the support of Marathi and non-Marathi people.

"Against the backdrop of this atmosphere, we have decided to impart the basic education of the Marathi language and words in Shiv Sena shakhas", he added.

In a veiled attack on MNS, Sarnaik said the so-called protectors of Marathi should teach the language to others instead of using strong-arm tactics.

