Amravati, Apr 23 (PTI) Hundreds of Shiv Sena workers on Saturday staged protests outside the residence of MP Navneet Rana and her husband MLA Ravi Rana in Amravati in Maharashtra after they declared to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Time Table: Sehri and Iftar Timings for 22nd Roza of Ramadan on April 24 in Mumbai, Delhi, and Lucknow.

The Hanuman Chalisa recital call by the politician couple led to strident protests by Shiv Sainiks in Mumbai.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: 3-Year-Old Minor Girl Raped, Killed and Thrown Into Well in Chittorgarh.

The politician couple withdrew their plan to chant Hanuman Chalisa amid a high drama on Saturday that culminated in their arrest on the charge of creating enmity between different groups.

Shivsainiks squatted outside the 'Ganga Savitri' residence of the Ranas in the Shankar Nagar area in Amravati and raised slogans.

The couple had already left for Mumbai.

Police had placed barricades outside the residence of the Rana couple. As Sena workers tried to jump over the barricades, police stopped them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)