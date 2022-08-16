Shivamogga (KTK), Aug 16 (PTI) A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes here and stabbed a person, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him, police said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident today.

According to police, Prem Singh (aged 20) was stabbed after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.

Soon after the clash, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.

A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who stabbed Singh, and, in this connection, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman.

On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said.

He was rushed to a government hospital where he is recovering.

