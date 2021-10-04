Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 4 (ANI): Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday was detained by the Uttar Pradesh police on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, where 8 people, including 4 farmers, died yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh police took Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav into custody, earlier in the day, outside his residence where he staged a sit-in protest after being stopped from going to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Several Opposition leaders from various parties including Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa are scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said police.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Lakhimpur Kheri Arun Kumar Singh confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicles that allegedly ran over the farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. (ANI)

