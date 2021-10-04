Mumbai, October 4: A shocking incident has come to light from Mumbai where a man allegedly killed a toddler by smothering her to death to spite her father. Reports inform that the 10-month-old girl lived on the pavement with her family in Goregaon West. According to a report by TOI, the toddler was murdered by an acquaintance late on Friday. Soon after the incident was reported, the cops began a search operation and arrested the accused named Raju Ravat. It was known during a preliminary investigation that Ravat had a long-running feud with the toddler’s father.

According to a report by TOI, the victim lived with her family on a pavement at Aarey Road. The accused, named Ravat, lived close by. As per details by the cops, police said Ravat kidnapped the child on Friday night after the family fell asleep. Soon after the family realised she was missing, they approached the police. Rajasthan Shocker: Man Kills Toddler in Alwar After Throwing Her on Ground as He Was Upset with Wife for Not Wearing Veil to Cover Her Face.

The Police launched a search operation and later found the girl’s body in the nearby bushes. The toddler had been smothered to death and a forensic examination ruled out sexual assault. The report informs that the victim’s father and Ravat had been at loggerheads and Ravat decided to teach the family a lesson and kidnapped and murdered the child out of spite.

