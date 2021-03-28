Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 28 (ANI): One more terrorist and one Army personnel have been killed in an encounter that took place in the Wangam area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, a total of two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter so far.

"#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 01 more #unidentified #terrorist killed (Total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the police force tweeted.

As per the Chinar Corps, another army personnel who was injured earlier during the operation has been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital and is stable.

"Op Wangam, Shopian. #Update. One Army soldier killed in action. Another Army soldier injured, evacuated to 92 Base Hospital & is stable. Joint operation in progress," the Chinar Corps tweeted. (ANI)

