New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) A 35-year-old shopkeeper here has been assaulted allegedly by his neighbour for not giving him a packet of cigarettes, police said on Friday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on November 10 in Dwarka's Shyam Enclave area, they said.

The victim, Nandu, suffered head injuries in the attack, according to police.

In his police complaint, Nandu said he runs a small grocery shop close to his house.

"I closed my shop around 11 pm on November 10 and was about to leave. One of my neighbours, Raj Kumar, came and asked for a packet of cigarettes," he said.

"I told him that the shop is closed, but he started abusing me. A verbal spat then ensued between us," Nandu said in his complaint.

He told the police that Kumar hit him with a sharp-edged weapon on his head when he was returning home.

Police said an FIR has been registered against Kumar, who is at large, under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A team has been formed to nab the accused, they added.

