Palghar (Maha), Mar 18 (PTI) At least a dozen shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out in Vasant Nagri area of Vasai in the district, a civic official said on Thursday.

Nobody has been injured, he added.

The fire broke out around 10.30 pm on Wednesday and two fire engines of the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation were sent to the spot.

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained. PTI

