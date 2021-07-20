Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The BKC jumbo vaccination centre in Mumbai saw a long queue of people coming in for inoculation since morning.

People queued up since morning in hope that they will get the COVID vaccine today but due to the shortage of vaccines, they have to go back home without a vaccine.

Santosh Pandey, who is waiting outside the vaccination centre since morning said that the vaccine is not available for first dose or second dose and they are only allowing those who have registered online for the vaccine.

"We are standing in a queue since morning 7.00 am now they are saying the vaccine is not available for the first dose or second dose. They said we will be informed when the vaccine will be available. Many people were frustrated and went back to their homes. They are only allowing who have registered online for the vaccine. I would like to request the government to provide vaccines to all for the protection against COVID-19," said Santosh Pandey.

Another person waiting for his second dose said that government should increase the vaccine so that everyone can get vaccinated.

Prabhakar Sawant told ANI, "I am waiting here more than one and a half hours for my second dose. 90 days is over but they are saying the vaccine is not available at this age. Government should increase the vaccine doses so that everyone can get vaccinated."

Daily labour who came for a vaccination with his father said it is not possible for them to leave work and to come for vaccination.

Mumbai is facing a shortage of vaccines since the beginning of July. Earlier, BMC had suspended inoculation at civic and government-run centres citing a shortage of vaccine doses.

Other states such as Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha are also experiencing shortages in COVID-19 vaccines. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)