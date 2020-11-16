Jhabua (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): In a dramatic scene, a police officer has been spotted blasting off the dialogue of a popular Bollywood movie from a megaphone mounted on his police jeep in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua, in what appears to be an attempt to maintain law and order in the area.

KL Dangi, the police officer who was seen in a video doing rounds on the internet, is the in-charge of Kalyanpura police station in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh. The cop was heard saying an altered version of the dialogue of 'Gabbar' from the movie 'Sholay'.

Also Read | Harsidhi Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Krishnanandan Paswan of BJP Wins.

"Kalyanpura se 50-50 km ki duri par jab bachcha rotaa hai to maa kehti hai chup ho ja beta nahi to Dangi aa jayega. (When a child cries even as far as 50 km away from Kalyanpura, their mothers tell them to go to sleep or Dangi will come)," Dangi was heard saying.

According to officials, a show-cause notice has been issued to the cop.

Also Read | Bettiah Vidhan Sabha Seat Result in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Renu Devi of BJP Declared Winner.

"A video of Dangi has gone viral on the internet. A show-cause notice has been issued to him. Further action will be taken in the matter after a preliminary enquiry," Jhabua Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anand Singh said.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)