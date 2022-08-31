Jabalpur, Aug 31 (PTI) Two weeks after burglars targeted a jewellery showroom in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police on Wednesday arrested three persons and recovered 10.25 kg of stolen valuables worth Rs 5.43 crore, an officer said.

The prime accused committed the crime with the help of two others- all residents of Jabalpur- as he had to settle his debts, he said.

"The heist occurred on the intervening night of August 15 and 16. The showroom owner, Sunil Kumar Jain, had informed the police about the theft," Inspector General of Police (Jabalpur zone) Umesh Joga told a press conference.

He said the police arrested Gulam Mustafa alias Gopi (42), Baijuddin Junaid alias Baiju (32) and Arif (28) from Jabalpur on Wednesday and seized 10.25 kg of stolen jewellery worth Rs 5.43 crore, a cutter, a four-wheeler and a motorbike.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Lordganj police station, he said.

During the interrogation, Mustafa told the police that he committed the crime to repay the debts incurred by him in the vehicle sale and purchase business.

The IG said the police picked up the trail of the burglars based on the footage of CCTV cameras installed at roundabouts on different roads and traced the vehicle used in the crime.

The IG had declared a reward of Rs 30,000 for any information leading to arrest in the heist case in addition to the reward announced by the superintendent of police of Rs 10,000.

