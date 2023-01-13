Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 13 (ANI): Shraddha Walkar's father, Vikas Walkar met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday and informed him about the lack of progress in the Special Investigation Team probe into the murder case of his daughter.

The Maharashtra government had ensured setting up an SIT to investigate the police personnel who were negligent in the Shraddha case, however, no action has been taken in this matter so far.

Vikas Walkar met the Chief minister at the latter's residence Varsha bungalow in Mumbai.

There was a demand for an inquiry into the role of the Tulinj police and Manikpur police.

The government had given assurance of investigation by forming SIT, but till now neither SIT has been formed nor action has been taken, this is the allegation of Vikas Walkar.

Earlier last month, he had met Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar commissioner, Madhukar Pandey and said that he has filed a plea on his daughter's 2020 pending complaint.

"I wanted some information regarding the complaint filed by my daughter in 2020. So, I have filed a plea for the same. That might be useful for the case in the future. I have also complained about Aaftab's family to the police commissioner. Aftab's family had all the information still did not say anything." said Vikas Walkar.

He claimed that the top cop assured him of action and investigations into the alleged negligence in handling the 2020 complaint.

Aftab Poonawala, who has been arrested based on his confession of killing Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces to dispose it of, was arrested and is currently lodged in Tihar jail. (ANI)

