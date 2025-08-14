New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday lauded the success of Indian Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla's "space journey" to the International Space Station, saying it will prove to be helpful towards India's upcoming human space flight program, 'Gaganyaan'.

Shukla's space journey has "fired a whole generation to dream bigger," President Murmu said in the traditional address of the nation by the President on the eve of the 79th Independence Day.

Fueled by young minds, the country's space program has witnessed unprecedented expansion, she said.

The President said that the success of the Axiom 4 mission has led to the expansion of India's space program and also inspired a whole generation to dream big.

"I am sure that Shubhanshu Shukla's space journey to the International Space Station has fired a whole generation to dream bigger. It will prove extremely helpful for India's upcoming human space flight program, 'Gaganyaan'." President Murmu said in her address.

The Axiom 4 mission included members from India, Poland, and Hungary, marking each nation's first mission to the space station in history and second government-sponsored human spaceflight mission in over 40 years.

President Murmu also hailed India's recent achievements in the field of sports referring to the country's recent success at the International Chess Women's World Cup. The President said that the Indian youth is dominating chess like never before, which will help the country establish itself as a sports powerhouse under the National Sports Policy 2025.

"Brimming with a new confidence, our youth are making a mark in sports and games. Chess, for example, is now dominated by India's youngsters like never before. We foresee transformative changes which will establish India as a global sporting power-house under the vision contained in the National Sports Policy 2025," President Murmu said.

Divya became the first Indian woman to clinch the Chess World Cup after overwhelming Koneru Humpy. She became just the fourth Indian woman grandmaster and overall the 88th in the nation to clinch that title.

The President said that India's New Education Policy (NEP) has helped the youth to find the right path towards fulfilling their dreams. She said that employment opportunities in the country are booming and the government has created the most conducive ecosystem for the entrepreneurial aspirations.

"Our youth have finally found the right environment for the realisation of their dreams. The National Education Policy has brought in far-reaching changes, aligning learning with values, and skills with tradition. Employment opportunities are booming. For those with entrepreneurial aspirations, the Government has created the most conducive ecosystem," President Murmu said. (ANI)

