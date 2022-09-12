New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Senior diplomat Sibi George was on Monday appointed as the next Indian ambassador to Japan.

George, a 1993-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, is currently the Ambassador of India to Kuwait. He will replace Sanjay Kumar Verma as India's envoy to Japan.

George has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to Japan and is expected to take up the assignment shortly, a Ministry of External Affairs statement said.

