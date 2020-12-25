Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): The Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly Siddaramaiah has demanded Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's resignation after the High Court dismissed his petition seeking quashing of the investigation of KIADB land denotification.

"High court has dismissed @BSYBJP's petition to quash the investigation of KIADB land denotification. BS Yediyurappa should immediately resign and make way for impartial investigation," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"BS Yediyurappa is facing the charges of illegally denotifing the land. High Court, in its 22nd December order, has said that prima facie evidences suggest that this is a cognisable offence," he said in another tweet.

The Congress leader said that Lokayukta police, in 2015, had investigated Yediyurappa's role in the KIADB denotification case and had filed an FIR.

"Yediyurappa was made as the second accused. BS Yediyurappa may misuse his position of power and derail the investigation. He should immediately resign from the post of Karnataka CM for impartial investigation. Bringing stay for investigation after he became Karnataka CM is an example for misuse of power," he said while asserting that Yediyurappa must immediately resign from the post of Karnataka CM for impartial investigation.

"High court judge, in his judgement, has ordered to conduct the investigation under the supervision of Lokayukta court. This shows that the court has suspected misuse of power by Yediyurappa," he said.

Stating that allegations on Yediyurappa is of a very serious offence, Siddaramaiah said that the land which was acquired for industrial purposes were denotified at a later date without giving the acquired land to industrialists.

"What happened to Narendra Modi's 'Na Khaunga, Na Khane Dunga' slogan? Can't he see the corruption by his own party's Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa?" he asked. (ANI)

