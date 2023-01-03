Vijayapura (K'taka), Jan 2 (PTI) The mortal remains of Siddeshwar Swami, the seer of the Jnanayogashrama here, who was known for his scholarly discourses and powerful oratory, was consigned to flames with full state honours on Tuesday, after lakhs of people paid last respects to the spiritual leader.

The 82-year old seer was suffering from age-related ailments for some time, and had breathed his last on Monday evening.

Lakhs of people thronged this district headquarter town from various parts of the state, some also from neighbouring states to pay their last respects to seer, whom they regarded as "Nadedaduva Devaru" (walking god).

Many even bid tearful adieu to their beloved "Siddeshwara Appavru". The seer has devotees and followers spread across Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states as well.

His final rites were performed at the Jnanayogashrama as per his wishes which he had recorded on 'Guru Purnima' day of 2014, in the form of a will titled "Antima Abhivadana Patra".

Signed by two district judges as witnesses, it said, his mortal remains are to be offered to the flames and not be buried, no religious rituals are to be conducted and his ashes are to be scattered in a river or sea, and no monument or building is to be erected in his memory.

Being soft-spoken and having a simple appearance, Swamiji was "very unassuming".

Before the last rites at the ashram, Swamiji's body draped in the tricolour was accorded full state honours by the Karnataka government and the police, at the Sainik School premises here.

Early this morning his mortal remains were brought from the ashram to the Sainik School premises, where lakhs of people, also a number of political leaders, religious leaders and prominent personalities from the literary to film field paid their respects.

The body was once again brought back to the ashram for the last rites to be performed in the evening, in a procession, with a large number of people either following it or lining up on the sides of the route with 'aartis' in their hands to say last goodbye to their "Guru", and raising slogans "Siddeshwar Maharaj ki jai."

The Vijayapura district administration and police had made elaborate arrangements for the smooth passage of all the proceedings of the day, culminating at the funeral, and for lakhs of people to pay last respects to the seer.

Living up to 'Dasoha' (commensality) tradition followed by the Siddeshwar Swami, district administration, ashram, various organisations, businesses and civilians of Vijayapura had arranged food for the seer's followers and devotees who had come from distant places, in various parts of the town.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Congress Campaign Committee chief M B Patil, several of Bommai's cabinet colleagues, legislators from across parties attended the last rites at the ashram.

Several senior pontiffs or Swamijis of various prominent maths from across the state were in attendance, as the seer's mortal remains were consigned to flames, amid chanting of hymns.

Known for simple living, the seer who always was seen wearing white jubba with no pockets and dhoti, stayed away from awards and felicitations. According to ashram sources, he had even refused Padma awards.

He never discriminated between any religion, caste or gender, and had no political strings attached to him, they added.

