New Delhi [India] May 22 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heavy rainfall across several states from 8:30 AM IST on Thursday to 5:30 AM IST on Friday.

The data highlights heavy rainfall in regions including Gangetic West Bengal, Konkan & Goa, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Northeast India.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, May 22, 2025: Reliance Industries, IREDA, RBL Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

In Gangetic West Bengal, Haldia (Purba Medinipur) recorded 10 cm of rainfall, followed by Diamond Harbour (South 24 Parganas) with 9 cm. Kolkata's Dum Dum and Alipur stations (North 24 Parganas and Kolkata) each recorded 4 cm, while Digha (North 24 Parganas) saw 2 cm.

Konkan & Goa also experienced rainfall, with Panjim (North Goa) recording 9 cm, and both Mumbai (Santacruz) and Ratnagiri (Ratnagiri) registering 3 cm each.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Virtually Inaugurate 103 Amrit Bharat Railway Stations in 18 States and Union Territories Today To Boost Modernisation of Railways.

In Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati (Guntur) recorded 9 cm, while Machilipatnam and Visakhapatnam (Krishna and Visakhapatnam) each saw 5 cm. Nellore (Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore) recorded 4 cm, and Vijayawada-Gannavaram and Bapatla (Krishna and Bapatla) each received 2 cm.

Odisha reported 3 cm in Jharsuguda and 2 cm at Paradip Port (Jagatsinghapur). Coastal Karnataka's Mangalore (Bajpe, Dakshina Kannada) recorded 3 cm, while East Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur (Gorakhpur) and North Interior Karnataka's Kalaburagi (Kalaburagi) each saw 2 cm.

Haryana's Chandigarh and Arunachal Pradesh's Itanagar (Papum Pare) each recorded 2 cm. In Kerala & Mahe, Cannanore (Kannur) reported rainfall, though specific figures were not detailed in the summary.

In Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Kailashahar (Unakoti) recorded 8 cm, and Agartala (West Tripura) saw 2 cm. Assam & Meghalaya reported 7 cm in Dhubri (Dhubri), 3 cm in Cherrapunji (East Khasi Hills), and 2 cm in Shillong (East Khasi Hills).

Andaman & Nicobar Islands recorded 5 cm in Sri Vijaya Puram (South Andaman). In Marathawada, Aurangabad (Chikalthana, Aurangabad) saw 4 cm, while Telangana's Hyderabad and Ramgundam (Hyderabad and Peddapalli) each recorded 4 cm.

Madhya Maharashtra's Solapur (Solapur) and Vidarbha's Nagpur (Sonegaon Airport, Nagpur) recorded 4 cm and 3 cm, respectively.

The IMD has forecasted continued heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of the west coast, including Konkan & Goa, Karnataka, and Kerala, over the next few days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)