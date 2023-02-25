Jammu, Feb 25 (PTI) An 11-member delegation representing various Sikh organisations met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Saturday, an official spokesperson said.

Led by All J&K Sikh Coordination Committee chairman S Ajit Singh, the delegation put forth several issues pertaining to the community, including Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Board elections in the light of recent directions issued by the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court, he said.

The HC on Wednesday ordered that the "status quo" as on date be maintained with regard to elections to the Gurdwara Parbandhak Board in Kashmir division.

The delegation also expressed gratitude towards Sinha for being sensitive to the issues of the Sikh community and making sincere efforts to solve them with alacrity, the spokesperson said.

He said the LG gave a patient hearing to the members of the delegation and assured them that all the genuine issues raised during the interaction would be taken up with the concerned quarters of the administration for appropriate action.

