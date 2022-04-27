Gangtok, Apr 27 (PTI) The Sikkim BJP on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) scam in Sikkim which it claimed involved huge amount of money. .

The saffron party, which is an ally of the ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) and is supporting the Prem Singh Tamang government in the state from outside, feels that the vigilance probe ordered by the chief minister in the MCX scam is unlikely to take the investigation to a logical conclusion as the accused persons who are based outside Sikkim have manipulated and abused the personal data of the Sikkimese people to make money, State BJP president D B Chauhan said.

The party has already lodged an FIR on the issue at the sadar police station here, he said.

"The jurisdiction of the vigilance department is very limited whereas this scam has a much bigger purview. That is why, we are demanding a CBI probe in the case ... It appears to be a major scam as unidentified people from outside have taken undue advantage of the facilities given to the people of Sikkim by the Government of India to make huge windfall," Chauhan told reporters here.

Another outfit called Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj had recently submitted a memorandum to the Enforcement Directorate seeking an immediate investigation in the “unprecedented” rise in Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX) transactions from Sikkim-based traders.

Earlier media reports had claimed that Sikkim's share in MCX trading for February alone stood over 6 billion dollars, which translates to around Rs 46,000 crore.

The number of Sikkim-based traders in MCX has increased to 2217 this year as compared to 674 in February 2020, the reports said.

The MCX traders based in other states have used tax exemption given to the people of Sikkim to transact MCX trade by using personal details of the local people to rake in huge money, the reports claimed.

