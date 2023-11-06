Gangtok, Nov 6 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday announced that his government will give awards to private schools of the state from next year to recognise their performances.

The best school will receive a cash prize of Rs 20 lakh, while those at the second and third spots will be given Rs 15 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively, he said

This initiative is aimed at recognising excellence and raising the standard of education in the state, Tamang said, addressing a function at Saramsa Garden near state capital Gangtok.

The awards will be given to only those schools which are run by locals, he said.

The schools getting the awards must utilise 25 per cent of the money for the welfare of the teachers, he added.

