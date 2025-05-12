Gangtok, May 12 (PTI) Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday greeted people on the occasion of Buddha Purnima.

Tamang said that Lord Buddha's life, from his early days as Prince Siddhartha Gautama to his transformation into a symbol of peace and wisdom, continues to inspire humanity through his teachings of non-violence, compassion, and universal brotherhood.

"Let us walk the noble path shown by Lord Buddha and strive to build a society grounded in kindness and mutual respect," he said.

This day is one of profound spiritual importance, said the chief minister of Sikkim.

According to the 2011 census, over 27 per cent of the people of the state are Buddhists.

