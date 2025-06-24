New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday as a courtesy call.

During the meeting, the Governor updated the President on the ongoing development projects in Sikkim and the public-focused initiatives being led by Raj Bhavan.

Also Read | Udaipur Shocker: Youth Attempts Suicide After Killing Girlfriend in Hotel for Getting Engaged to Another Man in Rajasthan, Detained.

He also presented the President with a book titled "Utkarsh Yatra," which highlights the key programs, initiatives, and outreach activities undertaken by the Governor during his first six months in office.

President Murmu also met Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today, who was on his visit to New Delhi. He was accompanied by Karnataka Ministers KJ George, HC Mahadevappa, Satish Jarkiholi, and State Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh.

Also Read | Srikanth Arrested in Drug Case: Many Prominent Film Personalities Use Drugs, Claims Actor-Politician Seeman.

During his visit to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, the Chief Minister unexpectedly met with actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan. Siddaramaiah said that Khan has consistently conveyed powerful social messages and driven positive change through his films.

In a post on X, Siddaramaiah wrote, "During my visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan today to meet the Hon'ble President, I had an unexpected encounter with renowned actor and filmmaker Aamir Khan."

"Through his cinema, he has consistently conveyed powerful social messages and driven positive change, earning the admiration of people far beyond the screen. I wished him success in his upcoming projects and good health," the chief minister added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)