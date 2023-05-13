Gangtok (Sikkim) [India], May 13 (ANI): One day Civil (C20) meeting as part of G20 events took place in Gangtok on the theme 'Dharma, Ecology, Media and Entertainment' organised by Chinmaya mission on Saturday.

The event had over 9 speakers from different fields delivering their presentations with Sikkim Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya as the chief guest along with Sikkim Legislative Assembly speaker Arun Upreti and Ministers in attendance with Swami Mitranandaji, resident mentor Chinmaya Mission among others.

Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya in his address at the gathering suggested the discussions from C20 should reach the rural parts of Sikkim and India as a whole. Sharing how Sikkim has been an environment-worshipping society.

"Sikkim people are aware of the environment, they believe in forest deities and worship them. We should give practices a boost such that they are permanent practices which protect the environment. We should give more attention to environment-related concerns. We have the potential to make that change. The youth in attendance are the future of the country and the state. We have to return to the self-pride of being together under Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. The old pride of being Indian, ancient India, the C20 and G20 will revive that self-pride," said Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Similarly, speaker Arun Upreti in his address asserted on Sikkim being exemplary of unity in diversity, and every possible step to social economic and political justice for the people is being undertaken.

Resident mentor of Chinmaya Mission Swami Mitranandaji said, "India is giving a peep into ancient India and to see the entire earth as one family, all beings not just humans. This is a lesson to person who is divisive, those with great vision see Vasaudaiva Kutumbakam. How we bring people together is the reason why this C20 discussion is happening".

The Swami congratulated Sikkim for taking up this national duty with the event in Sikkim.

On the occasion, Sikkim's social workers Lakpa Moktan and Phurba Wangdi were felicitated. (ANI)

