Gangtok, Apr 12 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 6,410 as five more persons tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Monday.

All the five cases were reported from East Sikkim district, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

Sikkim currently has 161 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,985 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 136, Bhutia said, adding that 128 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 85,507 samples for COVID-19, he said.

The Himalayan state has so far vaccinated 1,17,466 people for COVID-19.

