Gangtok, Dec 20 (PTI) Sikkim on Monday recorded two new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 32,463, while one more fatality due to the infection raised the death toll to 407, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Bharat Biotech Seeks DCGI Approval for Phase 3 Trials of COVID-19 Intranasal Vaccine.

The two fresh cases were reported from West Sikkim, it said.

Also Read | BJP Leader Gajendra Jha Announces Rs 11 Lakh Reward for Cutting Off Jitan Ram Manjhi's Tongue.

The Himalayan state had on Sunday registered four new cases.

Sikkim now has 97 active cases, while 341 COVID patients have migrated to other states and 31,618 people have recovered from the disease.

Over 2.76 lakh sample tests have been conducted, including 133 in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate stood at 1.5 per cent and the single-day recovery ratio at 98.4 per cent.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)