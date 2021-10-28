Gangtok, Oct 28 (PTI) Sikkim on Thursday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, one more than the previous day, taking the tally to 31,939, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 395 as one more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 10 were registered in East Sikkim and two each in South Sikkim and West Sikkim districts.

Sikkim has 178 active coronavirus cases, while 325 others have migrated to other states and 31,041 people have recovered from the disease.

East Sikkim has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 17,773, followed by 7,035 in South Sikkim, 6,138 in West Sikkim, and 668 in North Sikkim.

The Himalayan state has conducted 2,60,236 tests for detecting COVID-19 thus far.

Sikkim's coronavirus positivity rate and the recovery rate are 3.4 per cent and 98.2 per cent respectively.

