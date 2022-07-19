Gangtok, Jul 19 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 40,235 as 176 more people tested positive for the infection while three new fatalities pushed the death toll to 464, a health department bulletin said on Tuesday.

The Himalayan state now has 689 active COVID-19 cases, while 38,314 persons have recovered from the disease and 768 others have migrated to other states,it said.

The COVID-19 daily positivity rate now is 18 per cent.

A total of 3,47,398 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

