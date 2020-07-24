Gangtok, Jul 24 (PTI) Sikkim on Friday reported 18 new cases of COVID-19, taking the state's tally to 477, an official said.

Among the fresh cases are eleven from East Sikkim and seven from the West district, said Director General-cum- Secretary, Health, Pema T Bhutia.

There are 340 active cases in the state at present, while 137 patients have recovered, he said.

East Sikkim is the worst-hit districts with 346 cases being detected so far. The South district has reported 91 cases, West district 39 and one person tested positive in the North district.

Sikkim has tested 20,723 samples so far, Bhutia said.

Gómez was one of the best German forwards of his time, winning the Bundesliga title in 2007 in his first stint at Stuttgart, then two more with Bayern Munich which he joined in 2009.

He also won the Champions League in Bayern's treble-winning season in 2013 before he left for Fiorentina. After two seasons in Italy Gómez joined Besiktas to win the Turkish league title in 2016.

Gómez scored 19 goals in 52 games for Wolfsburg before rejoining Stuttgart in 2017.

Altogether he scored 170 goals in 328 Bundesliga games, seven in the second division, and 26 in 36 German Cup matches.

Gómez also scored 26 goals in 44 Champions League games.

"I'm very grateful for the time I had at Stuttgart," Gómez said.

"It was always my biggest dream to give something back and to end my career that I couldn't have imagined here."

Gómez missed Germany's World Cup win in 2014 due to an injury-blighted season. He scored 31 goals in 78 appearances for the national team. (AP)

