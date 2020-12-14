Gangtok, Dec 13 (PTI) Sikkim on Sunday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally in the state to 5,338, an official said.

East Sikkim registered 20 fresh cases, while South Sikkim accounted for the other two.

There are 356 active cases in the state at present, the official said.

Ninety-four patients have migrated out and 4,770 people recovered from the disease, he said.

So far, the state has recorded 118 COVID-19 deaths.

Sikkim has so far tested 65,444 samples for COVID-19, including 183 in the past 24 hours.

