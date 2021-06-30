Gangtok, Jun 30 (PTI) Sikkim on Wednesday reported 220 new COVID-19 cases, which took the tally in the state to 20,544, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 307 as two more patients succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the new cases, 102 were registered in East Sikkim, 88 in South Sikkim and 30 in West Sikkim.

The Himalayan state now has 2,023 active cases, while 17,962 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 252 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated to other states.

The state has so far conducted 1,63,725 sample tests for COVID-19, including 901 in the last 24 hours, it added.

